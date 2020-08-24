Sections
Home / India News / 15 rescued, over 60 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

15 rescued, over 60 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

Three teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are on the spot and rescue operations are being carried out, according to ANI.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Several people are feared trapped under the debri of multi-storey building. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo. Representative image)

A five-storey building collapsed in Maharahstra’s Raigad district on Monday with over 60 to 70 people feared to be trapped under the debris, officials said. The incident took place in Mahad city of Raigad district.

The building, according to local residents, collapsed at around 6 pm. While three NDRF teams from Pune have been dispatched for Mahad, the local administration has already started evacuation work . So far, 15 people have been rescued from the debris.

The multi-storey building, which was 10 years old, housed 40 apartments. A few people rushed outside the building and to a safe location after the first three floors of the building collapsed, according to Nidhi Chaudhari, the Raigad district collector.

“Initially the top three floors of the building collapsed when some people came out. We have been able to bring out 15 persons. The injured have been sent to government hospital,” Choudhari said on a phone call.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Europeans groove to Diljit Dosanjh’s G.O.A.T. in Switzerland. Watch
Aug 24, 2020 20:04 IST
Himachal police detain two over ‘Chinese spy’ link
Aug 24, 2020 20:03 IST
A tale of the failure of the media, police forces
Aug 24, 2020 20:03 IST
93 detonators, bullets recovered from Maoist dump in Odisha’s Malkangiri
Aug 24, 2020 20:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.