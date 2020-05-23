Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra CM, governor like father and son, says Shiv Sena

Maharashtra CM, governor like father and son, says Shiv Sena

Earlier this week, the Opposition BJP had visited the governor and complained that the state government had failed in checking the spread of the coronavirus.

Updated: May 23, 2020 14:43 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the occasion of 'Maharashtra Day' at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI File Photo )

Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

A Raj Bhavan statement described the meeting between the Sena MP and the governor as a “courtesy call”.

Raut’s visit came on the heels of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray skipping a meeting called by the governor to assess the state government’s preparedness to tackle Covid-19 crisis on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Opposition BJP had visited the governor and complained that the state government had failed in checking the spread of the virus.



Meanwhile, Raut told reporters that it was a courtesy visit.

“The governor and the chief minister had no conflict between them. Their relations are like that of a father and a son, and they will remain like that,” Raut said.

