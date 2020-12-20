Maharashtra CM tells people what to do to avoid lockdown, night curfew

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that people will have to wear a facemask for at least another six months to stay protected from Covid-19 pandemic. He said residents should follow Covid appropriate behaviour in order to avoid imposition of restrictions like the night curfew and lockdown and urged them to learn from the United Kingdom and European countries where lockdown has been re-imposed to contain the pandemic.

“Recently, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the people will have to wear masks even after taking a shot of Covid-19 vaccine. In my view wearing a mask is necessary for six months at least. Use masks at public places for sake of your family and for the society at large. Masks can protect us from the pandemic. We will have to be vigilant while welcoming the New Year,” Thackeray said in his live address to people of the state.

He said that he doesn’t believe in imposing lockdown or night curfew as suggested by the experts. “I have got suggestions from experts for imposing night curfew or lockdown ahead of the New Year but I don’t feel it is required. We have learnt what to do and what will happen if certain things are not followed from the past, though danger is yet to pass,” the chief minister said.

He also took potshots at the central government for allegedly “obstructing” the shifting of Metro-3 car shed from Aarey Colony at Goregaon to Kanjurmarg.

He said it would be improper if both the Centre and the state started stopping each other’s projects. “Why are you doing this?,” he questioned, while referring to a petition filed by the Centre before the Bombay high court claiming ownership of the Kanjurmarg plot. Thackeray urged the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party to resolve the impasse claiming his government’s decision was in the interest of the people and not to satisfy his own ego.

He stated that the State government decided to choose Kanjurmarg plot to build a larger car shed with two additional lines. “The size of the plot at Kanjurmarg is 40 hectares whereas at Aarey, we were getting only 25 hectares, and to expand the project we will require more land after 25-50 years. Also, at Kanjurmarg, we can construct car sheds for three lines such as — Metro-3, 4 and 6. Now you tell me if the decision of shifting the car shed to Kanjurmarg is to satisfy my ego or is it in the interest of the people,” he asked.

Thackeray said the salt commissioner, who works under the Central government, filed a petition in the high court claiming the ownership of the Kanjurmarg plot.

“Why are you doing this? The issue could have been resolved by sitting together. The plot is not either my personal property or yours. It is a property of the people and it would have been better if we could use it for them,” he said.

“It would be improper if we both start obstructing projects taken up by each other. I urge the opposition (BJP) to initiate and resolve. I am ready to give you the credit. I am not doing this for my ego,” Thackeray said.

The state government and the central governments are at loggerheads over shifting of the car shed for Metro-3 line to Kanjurmarg. The state government, in October, decided to scrap the Metro car shed at Aarey Milk Colony and shift it to Kanjurmarg. It has also decided to integrate Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) line.

In response to Thackeray’s appeal, state BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that the chief minister is still misleading the people.

“CM Thackeray is not revealing the concerns raised by the committee headed by Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary, finance department, over shifting of Metro-3 car shed from Aarey Colony. Where is the techno-economic feasibility study of Kanjurmarg plot. How can the issue be resolved when the chief minister is not telling people the truth. He (Uddhav Thackeray) has made it an ego issue and that is reason he chose to shift the car shed to Kanjurmarg,” Upadhye said.