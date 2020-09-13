Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign to tackle Covid-19: All you need to know

A BMC health care worker collect swab sample of a resident at Bandra during Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai on Saturday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday launched a state-wide campaign, ‘My Family, My Responsibility’, to tackle the coronavirus pandemic amid further relaxation of lockdown curbs.

Thackeray said the crisis is likely to become more severe in the coming days as the state continues to be the worst-affected due to the viral disease with more than one million Covid-19 cases.

‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign will aim to achieve effective health care education for the control of Covid-19 outbreak, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner IS Chahal.

The campaign that begins on September 15 will be conducted in two phases.

Here is everything you need to know about it:

* Authorities will survey 22.5 million families twice a month during the survey.

* Public representatives and NGO volunteers will be roped in for the campaign and volunteers will go door to door to check the citizens for fever, low oxygen levels and other Covid-19 symptoms.

* A team comprising a health worker and two others will survey and inspect every person and also suggest available services for the coronavirus disease. The state will make one doctor available to five teams. A swab test will be recommended to those with Covid-19 symptoms.

* People with ailments such as diabetes, heart and kidney disease as well as obesity will be referred for treatment.

* “In order to effectively curtail the spread of the disease, it is imperative that all members of a family take necessary care and are vigilant to avoid inadvertent mistakes,” IS Chahal said.

* According to additional rules laid down by the BMC, housing societies need to ensure that temperature checking, oxygen testing and hand-washing facilities are available for helpers, drivers, waste collectors and cleaners. They will also have to display emergency contact numbers of municipal health centres and hospitals within their society premises.

* Shop owners have been asked to ensure arrangements to check body temperature, keep sanitiser and allow a limited number of customers at a time. They have also been told to ensure minimum staff and adopt online methods of transaction.

* Working hours of employees in private offices will be staggered and they are to be called to work on alternate days and must work from home as much as possible. Offices have been asked to adopt digital methods to avoid human contact. Video conferencing systems must be used for meetings and the health of all employees must be prioritised, BMC has said.

* Those commuting through public and private transport have been advised to use a face shield and mask. The campaign also states that people should avoid travelling in crowded vehicles, should not touch doors and handles of vehicles and use private vehicles for commuting as much as possible.