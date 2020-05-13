Maharashtra: Confirmed Covid-19 cases set to cross 25,000; Mumbai to breach 15,000 mark

Sections
Updated: May 13, 2020 12:00 IST

By Swapnil Rawal,

Mumbai: Maharashtra and Mumbai are likely to breach the 25,000 and 15,000 marks for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases, respectively, on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 1,026 new Covid-19 positive cases, as the overall tally rose to 24,427.

However, Mumbai, the worst-hit due to the viral outbreak, recorded one of its lowest single-day figures of 426 new cases in the past 11 days.

Mumbai’s adjoining Thane recorded 77 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, while the corresponding figure for Pune was 145.



Aurangabad and Navi Mumbai recorded 68 and 55 new Covid-19 positive cases, respectively, and their individual tallies stand at 559 and 955.

The state health department authorities are preparing for a likely surge in Covid-19 positive cases by end-May.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to add 200 beds a day over the next two weeks in hospitals treating moderately ill and critical Covid-19 patients.

At present, the state’s Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHC) and Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) have a combined capacity of 4,274 beds, which are likely to be ramped up to 7,000.

The Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has estimated that Mumbai is likely to report 29,000 Covid-19 positive cases by end-May, leading to an immediate requirement of additional health infrastructure such as oxygen supply, ventilator, etc.

The state government is working towards easing lockdown restrictions, as the fourth phase starts from May 18, and has sought a plan from all the district administrations within a couple of days.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who held a meeting with divisional commissioners and district collectors on Tuesday evening, has also asked some district authorities to follow the Goa model of conducting door-to-door surveys while treating Covid-19 patients.

