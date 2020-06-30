Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra Congress minister says Sharad Pawar should have advised PM Modi instead of Rahul Gandhi on China

Maharashtra Congress minister says Sharad Pawar should have advised PM Modi instead of Rahul Gandhi on China

Nitin Raut’s retort to Sharad Pawar over the China issue includes a reference to Pawar’s tenure as the country’s defence minister in the past.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement against politicising the issue of Chinese intrusions has created political ripples. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Maharashtra Congress leader and a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government in the state, Nitin Raut, has reignited the political controversy around NCP chief and veteran politician Sharad Pawar’s statement reminding the Congress of the 1962 war with China while advising against alleged politicization of the recent Chinese incursions.

Sharad Pawar reference to the 1962 war, when large tracts of land were occupied by the Chinese, was widely seen as a sharp disapproval of the Congress party’s continuous allegations that the BJP-led Central government in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular, had surrendered Indian territory to China by refusing to acknowledge the intrusions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) since May this year.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been leading those attacks. since the June 15 violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, where 20 soldiers were killed along with an unspecified number of Chinese casualties.

Also Read: PM Modi’s address to the nation: Congress alleges PM ‘afraid’ of talking about China



Nitin Raut today attacked Pawar over the statement given last Saturday on June 26.



“When China captured our territory in 1962, the situation was different. Sharad Pawar should have rectified his mistakes when he was the defence minister under Congress rule. Instead of commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s remark, he should’ve advised the PM to speak on the issue,” Raut was quoted as having said.

The Congress, the NCP are in an alliance with Shiv Sena, which is heading the three-party coalition Maharashtra government and Raut’s remarks against Pawar are relevant in that context.

“We can’t forget what had happened in 1962 when China occupied 45,000 square kilometres of India’s territory. While making these allegations, one should also look at what had happened in the past. This is an issue of national interest and once should not bring in politics here,” Pawar had said while answering a question over Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on PM Modi over the issue.

Raut’s statement follows a much milder reaction from the state Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. Thorat, on Sunday, had said that no conclusion should be drawn by using just one of Pawar’s comments and it didn’t amount to “a clean chit” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

“We lost 20 soldiers in the Galwan valley face off. Yet, PM Modi said there was no intrusion by China. Taking advantage of this Chinese are calling our martyrs as intruders. I am sure that even Pawar saheb is as saddened by this as we are this as are,” Thorat had said.

He had added that the Congress party was discharging its responsibility by asking questions on the issues of national interest. He also said that there was no comparison between the 1962 situation and the current clashes with the Chinese army at the LAC.

Earlier today, an editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana alleged that the Narendra Modi-government was focusing more on responding to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi instead of giving a befitting reply to China for infiltration and killing Indian soldiers in Ladakh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh govt orders probe into youth’s suicide attempt outside CM’s residence
Jun 30, 2020 22:38 IST
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Jun 30, 2020 22:40 IST
‘If doctors can face Covid, they can face anything’
Jun 30, 2020 22:36 IST
RTI activist flags construction in Kaziranga animal corridor in violation of SC order
Jun 30, 2020 22:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.