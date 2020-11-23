Maharashtra considering another lockdown to cap Covid-19 surge

The Maharashtra government will decide in the next eight days whether to impose curbs or a complete lockdown depending on the surge in Covid-19 cases, Vijay Wadettiwar relief and rehabilitation minister said Monday.

He said that such measures will have to be taken if lives are to be saved.

“If needed, in the next eight days, after careful study we will decide whether there is a need for a complete lockdown or imposition of some curbs or add new conditions. Such measures will have to be taken because ultimately lives are important,” the minister said.

Wadettiwar told media persons in Mumbai that the government is also deliberating whether to ban travel between the financial capital and the national capital because of the surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

“Delhi has several cases and is witnessing another wave. Mumbai is an international city and it attracts people from various states… We are deliberating if there should be a complete ban (on flights and trains) or if the passengers coming into Mumbai should be isolated or put in quarantine. All these decisions will depend on how many cases Maharashtra sees in the next eight days.”

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 5,753 fresh cases of Covid-19 that took the state’s tally to 17,80,208. The death toll in the state stood at 46,623.