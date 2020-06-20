Maharashtra cop succumbs to Covid-19, force detects 140 new cases

At least, 2,925 police personnel have recovered so far from the disease in Maharashtra. (PTI PHOTO.)

Maharashtra Police has reported 140 new Covid-19 cases and one death among its personnel in the last 48 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the force to 3,960, according to a statement released by the Maharashtra Police on Saturday.

“The Covid-19 infection has claimed yet another life of a policeman in Mumbai, taking the total number of police personnel dying due to the coronavirus infection across the state to 46,” Mumbai Police PRO Pranay Ashok said on Saturday.

The policeman was admitted at the King Edward Memorial Hospital of Mumbai and was under treatment for the last 10 days.

Out of the total 2,349 Mumbai Police staff found coronavirus positive in the city, 31 have died due to the deadly infection so far.

A week earlier, four Mumbai Police personnel, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to the disease, according to a statement from the Mumbai Police. The four policemen were infected in the line of duty.

Maharashtra on Friday registered 3,827 new Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike so far, taking its coronavirus tally to 1,24,331, the state health department said.

The state also witnessed 142 deaths from the infectious disease while the death toll mounted to 5,893.

Capital city Mumbai’s coronavirus count touched 64,139 as 1,264 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai’s death toll touched 3,425 with as many as 114 people succumbing to the deadly pathogen.

Seventeen new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Friday in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the slums to 2,151, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.