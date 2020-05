By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Press Trust of India

Migrants waiting outside Borivali railway station to board a special train being checked by members of the health department during the nationwide lockdown due to Covid, in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI file photo)

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1230 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases in the state to 23401.

The state also reported death of 36 patients, taking the death toll to 868, said a health department official.