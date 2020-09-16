Maharashtra Covid-19 tally surges past 1.12 million with over 23,000 fresh cases

Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test at Goregaon(W) in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

With 23,365 more infections reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally has soared past 1.12 million while the toll has gone up to 30,883, according to figures released by the state health ministry on Wednesday.

Of the 1,121,221 confirmed cases in the state, 2,97,125 are active while 792,832 people have recovered from the viral disease.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

With 474 deaths reported in a day, the state’s Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 2.75% whereas the recovery rate has gone up to 70.71% with 17, 559 people discharged from hospital/home isolation today, the health department said.

Earlier in the day, the Union health ministry said that Maharashtra contributes to about one-fourth of the country’s total new recoveries while at the same time the state also leads the tally of active cases, accounting for nearly 30% of India’s total active cases.

The state has so far conducted Covid-19 tests on 5,506,276 people and of them, 11,21,221 have tested positive which is 20.36%, the state government said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

It added that currently 17,53,347 people are under home isolation and 36,462 are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the state has also undertaken the ‘My Family My Responsibility’ campaign that kicked off on Tuesday. Under the campaign, health workers will conduct door-to-door surveys to check residents’ body temperature and oxygen levels, besides other symptoms of the coronavirus disease, including tiredness, throat pain, dry cough, diarrhoea, and the loss of smell and taste, officials said.

Each team comprising a health worker and two volunteers will survey each and every family of the state twice in over a month.

In Mumbai, there are 175,974 confirmed cases while the toll is at 8,280 with 2,378 new cases and 50 fatalities, reported in the last 24 hours.