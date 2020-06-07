Maharashtra Covid tally crosses 85,000-mark with 3,007 new cases, 91 deaths

A health care worker checks the temperature of a man in the Dharavi slum area during nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the Coronavirus in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded more than 3,000 coronavirus positive cases to take the state tally to 85,975, including 91 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours that has led to the Covid death toll in the western state reaching the figure of 3,060.

A total of 3,007 coronavirus cases were registered in the state on Sunday as per the data released by the state health department. Capital Mumbai recorded close to 50% of the new infections with 1,420 positive cases and it also accounted for more than 60% of the new deaths with 61 casualties out of the 91 recorded in the state in the past 24 hours. Mumbai has registered 48,774 Covid cases and 1,638 deaths so far.

Maharashtra is not only the country’s worst affected state in terms of number of positive cases and deaths registered, it also shot past China’s coronavirus tally of roughly 83,000 cases, however, the state has registered fewer deaths than China’s toll of 4,634 deaths. There are only 16 countries that have registered more coronavirus cases than Maharashtra.

India registered more than 9,000 cases in the last 24 hours to cross the 240,000-mark on Sunday. The national tally now stands at 246,628 cases as per the data released by the health ministry. Maharashtra alone accounts for one third of these cases.

A total of 119,292 people have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospitals across the country. The national death toll due to the contagion stands at 6,929 which is little more than double the number of casualties seen in Maharashtra.

The state yesterday announced procurement of 10,000 vials of Remdesivir to administer to Covid patients after the centre approved its use less than a week ago.

Despite the rise in the number of cases, the state government has indicated that it is in favour of continuation of commercial activities in the state in order to prevent the economic situation from becoming even worse.

The state along with the rest of the country is preparing to allow shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship to reopen to the public from tomorrow.

Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are some of the other states in the country with a high number of positive cases.