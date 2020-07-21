Sections
Maharashtra Covid-19 tally rises by 8,369 new cases to reach 3,27,031, Mumbai records less than 1000 cases

Maharashtra is India’s worst affected state and is followed by Tamil Nadu in terms of total number of positive cases.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 21:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra: Health workers wearing PPE check the temperature, blood oxygen while screening people for COVID-19 symptoms in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded a marginal increase in new coronavirus cases with 8,369 fresh cases lodged over the past 24 hours taking the state tally to 3,27,031, including 1,32,236 active cases, according to the state health department.

The state has seen 12,276 casualties so far owing to the disease including the 246 deaths reported over the last 24 hours. 1,82,217 patients have recovered from the contagion that has spread like a wild fire globally.

Mumbai has recorded less than thousand new cases in the last 24 hours with the 992 new cases taking the total to 1,03,368, including 5,817 fatalities recorded so far. 62 cases of deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Mumbai.

The total number of tests conducted in Maharashtra has climbed to 16,40,644. The state’s Tuesday figure is marginally ahead of 8,240 new cases recorded on Monday and a lot less than the 9,518 new cases reported on Sunday—the highest single day spike so far. The Tuesday figures were comparable to the 8,348 cases recorded on Saturday



Maharashtra is the second worst-hit state in the country followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi according to the Health Ministry.

Facing losses in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, dairy farmers in Maharashtra have launched an agitation seeking several reliefs from the state government including a hike in milk procurement prices. They spilled milk on roads at some places in protest to highlight their plight and financial losses.

Statistics show that 19 cities declared as red zones, with large numbers of Covid-19 cases, has 250,075 cases on July 20, as against 67,885 cases on June 3, when the state started relaxing lockdown restrictions in red zones comprising the nine cities of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

Also Read: Maharashtra facing surge in cases even outside red zones

But a comparative analysis indicated their contribution to the total cases was reducing. It has come down to 78.46% from 90.68% on June 3, which indicated a surge in cases in areas other than red zones, especially in rural areas.

