Maharashtra crosses 1-lakh Covid cases, Uddhav says no to withdrawing relaxations

CM Uddhav Thackeray has assured the residents that there was no plan to impose a hard lockdown in the state despite the rising numbers of Covid cases. (HT photo/Representative)

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have crossed the one-lakh mark on Friday with the reporting of 3,493 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. It has registered a total of 1,01,141 infections and 3,717 deaths, according to the state’s health department bulletin released on Friday. In relatively good news, 1,718 patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of recovered patients in the state to 47,796.

On Thursday, Maharashtra had recorded its highest single day rise with 3,607 new Covid-19 infections. While Maharashtra is the worst coronavirus affected state in the country, Mumbai leads among cities with over 55 thousand cases and 2,044 deaths. Mumbai registered 1,366 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and also reported 90 deaths in the same period, taking the total number of casualties in the metropolis to 2,044.

Pune with 9,581 positive cases and 419 deaths is Maharashtra’s second worst affected city followed by Aurangabad --2,351 cases and 123 deaths, Solapur --1,501 cases and 113 deaths, Akola--906 cases and 34 deaths and Nagpur --903 cases and 12 deaths, as per data from the bulletin cited by PTI.

Earlier today, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray sought to allay fears that the state may withdraw relaxations offered in the lockdown due to the rising number of cases.

Also Read: No decision on fresh lockdown, says Maharashtra CM

“Some television news channels and social media platforms are speaking about lockdown being reimposed and closure of all shops. But the government has not taken any such decision,” Uddhav said in a statement.

However, he repeated his word of caution to the residents of the state that relaxations were not a licence to do away with measures of social distancing, the absence of which could result in further worsening of the situation.

“We are easing lockdown restrictions in phases to restart the economy. But lifting of restrictions does not mean unnecessary crowding and violating discipline of physical distancing and hygiene,” he said.

In another related development, state’s social justice minister Dhananjay Munde tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Friday, reported PTI. However, as per health minister Rajesh Tope, Munde is said to be asymptomatic and his condition is stable, disclosed on Friday.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Maharashtra’s mortality rate is 3.7 per cent and the recovery rate is 47.3 percent, said the health department. It added that the state had so far conducted tests on 6,24, 977 samples. In other relevant figures, 5,79,569 people were currently in home quarantine and 28,200 were under institutional quarantine. A total of 75,067 hospital beds are available in 1,553 institutional quarantine facilities, as per the bulletin.