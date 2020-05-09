Maharashtra crosses 20,000 mark; reports 48 deaths, 1165 new Covid-19 cases

Mumbai reported a total of 722 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)

Breaching the 20,000 mark on Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 1,165 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the state’s coronavirus positive cases tally to 20,228.

The state also reported 48 deaths, taking the death toll in Maharashtra to 779, state health department data said.

Mumbai reported a total of 722 new Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths today.

With the new cases which emerged on Saturday, the financial capital now has a staggering count of 12,864 coronavirus positive patients in the city alone.

At least, 489 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Mumbai city over the past month and a half.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India by the contagious coronavirus disease recording a large number of cases every day over the last month.

On Friday, the state witnessed deaths of 37 coronavirus patients, the second highest single day tally so far.

Maharashtra has now registered 10,000 cases in just 9 days, after breaching the 10,000-case mark on April 30, with a total of 10,498 cases. It crossed 15,000 cases on May 5, when the total number of Covid-19 cases was 15,525.

The mortality rate in the state stands at 3.86%, down from 7.21% on April 12, but the number of deaths is increasing, with 362 deaths recorded in the past ten days. The country’s mortality rate due to Covid-19 is hovering around 3.35%.

Maharashtra breached the 10,000 mark on April 30, 53 days since the first case on March 9. The state took five days to cross the next 5,000. India’s worst-hit state has been witnessing a rapid rise in cases over the past few days.

In the past ten days, since April 26, 7,897 cases and 299 deaths have been recorded across the state. Mumbai has seen 4,455 cases and 196 deaths in the same period of time.