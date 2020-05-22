Maharashtra detects 2,940 new Covid-19 cases, state count climbs to 44,582

The number of active coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 30,474, while at least 3,32,777 people have been tested for the deadly infection. (SATYABRATA TRIPATHY/HT PHOTO.)

Maharashtra on Friday detected 2,940 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the state’s coronavirus count to a staggering 44,582, according to state health department data.

Maharashtra which is the worst-affected state amid the Covid-19 pandemic with a large number of coronavirus positive patients also reported 63 deaths on Friday.

With these 63 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state has climbed to 1,517.

This was the sixth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, the state health department data revealed.

A total of 12,583 Covid-19 positive patients have recovered after treatment and have been discharged from various hospitals across the state.

Mumbai on Friday reported 1,751 new Covid-19 cases taking the financial capital’s total tally of coronavirus positive patients to 27,251.

The capital city reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 909.

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its ‘Maharashtra Bachao’ (Save Maharashtra) agitation, with party workers across the state wearing black masks and unfurling banners slamming the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two months after the first coronavirus case was identified in Maharashtra and a week after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray secured his nomination to the Legislative Council, the BJP hit out at the state government’s “ineffectual” tackling of the Covid-19 pandemic and staged demonstrations across the state, even roping in children for some of the protests.