Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31, new relaxations only after Central notification

India’s worst Covid-19 affected state, Maharashtra, on Sunday announced a two-week extension to the lockdown clamped to contain coronavirus pandemic. The state government said the guidelines governing the relaxations for lockdown 4.0 will be issued in due course.

The extension was widely expected after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and health minister Rajesh Tope suggested the same over the last two days. The state government is waiting for the centre to issue new guidelines for the 4th phase of nationwide lockdown, beginning tomorrow, before it releases a Maharashtra specific plan, said an official from the state government.

Maharashtra, while backing an extension to the lockdown, has asked the Centre for more relaxations including resumption of suburban trains in Mumbai for the exclusive use of essential services. The state may, if the train operations start, increase the workforce in government offices from existing 5%. The state has also sought permission to conduct commercial and industrial activities in Green and Orange zones and also Red zones outside the containment areas.

“We are in favour of allowing activities in the non-affected Tehsils of the Red zone districts,” health minister Tope had said on Saturday.

“Activities in Green zones will be fully permitted by keeping district boundaries sealed. It will be applicable to the Orange zones, excluding the containment zones. We cannot give relaxations beyond Central guidelines and hence we are waiting for the Centre to clear its stand,” an official added explaining the state government’s position on relaxations.

Maharashtra chief secretary, who is also the de-facto chairperson of state executive committee of the disaster management authority, has issued the orders using his powers under the Disaster Management Act and also the Epidemic Diseases Act.