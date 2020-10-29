Sections
Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30

Maharashtra extends ongoing Covid-19 lockdown till November 30

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lalbaug area closed due to surge in Covid-19 cases. (PTI)

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the ongoing lockdown by another month as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to rise in the state. It will now remain in effect till November 30, officials said.

While nationwide tally is witnessing a drop in daily cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state by the Covid-19 in the country with 130,286 active cases. As of Wednesday morning, the death toll in the state stood at 14,86,926.

Earlier this month, the state permitted hotels, food courts, restaurants and bars to restart operations at a capacity not exceeding 50%. However, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions are closed.

The state government on Tuesday wrote to Western Railway and Central Railway seeking suggestions on resuming local train services for the general public. In the letter, the government proposed the opening in a staggered manner in view of the pandemic.

