Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws

Maharashtra farmers launch day-long protests against farm laws

Farmers marched to the offices of district tehsildars and district collectors to express their solidarity with cultivators outside Delhi to demand repeal of farm laws passed in September

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 15:50 IST

By Eeshanpriya MS, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Farmers across Maharashtra marched to offices of tehsildars and district collectors to express their solidarity with cultivators camping outside Delhi to demand repeal of farm laws passed in September to liberalise the sector. The All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), an umbrella body of over 500 farmer organisations, organised the marches.

Over 80 organisations in Maharashtra are participating in Thursday’s protests. Farm labours, trade unions, bank employees, etc, were also backing their solidarity marches, the AIKS said.

Also read | Centre, farmers begin fresh talks; MSP assurance on the table

Ajit Navale, AIK’s Maharashtra general secretary, said they will issue a detailed statement at the end of the day.

In Mumbai, Trade Unions Joint Action Committee formed to coordinate the protests organised a protest at Parel.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant said they are also holding statewide protests at the tehsil and district levels. “The protests started at 11am this [Thursday] morning. ...party workers in large numbers are protesting at tehsildars’ offices. We have left it up to the district level Congress leadership to decide the nature of the protest.”

