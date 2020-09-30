Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray government withdraws August order to implement new farm laws under pressure from Congress

Uddhav Thackeray government withdraws August order to implement new farm laws under pressure from Congress

Last week, deputy Maharashtra chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had announced that the state government would not implement the agriculture reform laws.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 16:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (PTI file photo)

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday withdrew its August order to implement the new farm laws after Congress threatened to boycott the cabinet meeting.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government was already in a dilemma over the implementation of the agriculture reform laws, which were recently passed by the Parliament, after Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) opposed the farm laws in the state, calling them “anti-farmer”.

Last week, deputy Maharashtra chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar had announced that the state government would not implement the agriculture reform laws.

Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar announced last week that the state government would not implement the farm laws in the state.



On Monday, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had advised the states ruled by the party to inspect all possibilities of legislation under the Constitution’s Article 254(2) to negate the “anti-agricultural laws” and to prevent the “grave injustice” being done to farmers.

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had earlier claimed that all the three ruling parties have opposed the bills. The parties were to raise the issue at cabinet meeting, which is being held today.

The Upper House of Parliament recently cleared farm reform laws amid uproar and protests from the opposition parties in the house. Since then, oppositions parties and several farmers’ groups all across India have been carrying out protests against the laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra govt withdraws August order to implement new farm laws
Sep 30, 2020 16:39 IST
China, India discussing foreign ministers’ agenda to ease border face-off
Sep 30, 2020 14:25 IST
Babri demolition case: LK Advani, 31 others acquitted; no local testified
Sep 30, 2020 16:28 IST
Babri Masjid demolition case: Verdict counter to SC judgment, says Congress
Sep 30, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

This cat’s ‘no, thank you’ reaction on being filmed has people entertained
Sep 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Bombay HC refuses to relax interim stay on demolitions, evictions
Sep 30, 2020 17:04 IST
Isuru Udana supports Ashoke Dinda against trolls
Sep 30, 2020 17:01 IST
R Madhavan: ‘People told me I am TV actor and I will never do films’
Sep 30, 2020 16:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.