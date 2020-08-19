Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gets additional charge of Goa

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gets additional charge of Goa

Koshyari took oath in Konkani, Goa’s official language reading out from the text and despite some fumbling appeared fairly deft at the language.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Panaji

Bhagat Singh Koshyari was sworn in by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta, who also flew down to Goa for the ceremony. (ANI PHOTO.)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was sworn in as the Governor of Goa on Wednesday evening at a simple ceremony hosted at the Raj Bhavan.

Koshyari, who succeeds Satya Pal Malik, will hold additional charge as the Governor of Goa.

Earlier today, Malik left Goa in a special flight from Goa’s Dabolim airport and is expected to take charge as the Governor of Meghalaya succeeding Tathagata Roy.

The Governor was sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Dipankar Datta, who also flew down to Goa for the ceremony.



Koshyari took oath in Konkani, Goa’s official language reading out from the text and despite some fumbling appeared fairly deft at the language.

On his arrival, Koshyari was welcomed to the state by chief minister Pramod Sawant, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, chief secretary Parimal Rai.

Malik it is believed was transferred out of Goa as his relationship with chief minister Pramod Sawant quickly soured due to his differences with the chief minister on at least three occasions. He also regularly hosted delegations of people and politicians who sought his intervention on various issues.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t shift patients from Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur to DDU Hospital: HC to Himachal govt
Aug 19, 2020 20:33 IST
Nagal through to quarters in Prague, may meet Wawrinka next
Aug 19, 2020 20:29 IST
Bihar flood situation remains grim; 81.67 lakh people affected
Aug 19, 2020 20:28 IST
FIFA shapes new rule to help players switch national team
Aug 19, 2020 20:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.