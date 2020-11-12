Sections
Maharashtra Governor calls for safe, pollution free Diwali amid Covid-19 pandemic

In a message to citizens, the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, extended his hearty greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.While noting that the challenge thrown by the novel coronavirus is "far from over"

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday urged the people of the State to celebrate the festival in a “safe, eco-friendly and pollution-free” manner in view of the Covid- 19 pandemic (Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday extended Diwali greetings to people of the state and urged them to celebrate the festival in a “safe, eco-friendly and pollution-free” manner in view of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

In a message to citizens, the Governor said, “I extend my hearty greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. May the festival of lights bring happiness, prosperity and contentment in the lives of all.” Koshyari noted that the challenge thrown by the novel coronavirus is “far from over”.

“I appeal to the people to celebrate a safe, eco-friendly and pollution free Diwali. Let us make Diwali truly inclusive by sharing our joy with at least one poor and underprivileged person,” he stated.

