Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31
Maharashtra had on Saturday recorded its highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 1,606 new infections, bringing the tally to 30,706. The state’s death toll also jumped by 67 deaths to 1,135.
Maharashtra on Sunday extended the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for two more weeks till May 31, officials said.
The third phase of the Covid-19 lockdown will end on Sunday night.
The state has so far registered 15,181 Covid-19 cases in the third phase of the lockdown, which is higher than the total it recorded in the 19-day lockdown between April 15 and May 3. In the second phase of the lockdown, Maharashtra recorded 11,627 Covid-19 cases.
State health minister Rajesh Tope has said the lockdown has helped restrict the spread of the disease.
The doubling rate — the number of days it takes for Covid-19 cases to double — has improved, he said. The state’s doubling rate is at 11.5 days, while Mumbai’s stands at 14 days.