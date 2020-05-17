Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31

Maharashtra govt extends Covid-19 lockdown till May 31

Maharashtra had on Saturday recorded its highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases with 1,606 new infections, bringing the tally to 30,706. The state’s death toll also jumped by 67 deaths to 1,135.

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The third phase of the Covid-19 lockdown will end on Sunday night. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra on Sunday extended the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for two more weeks till May 31, officials said.

The third phase of the Covid-19 lockdown will end on Sunday night.

The state has so far registered 15,181 Covid-19 cases in the third phase of the lockdown, which is higher than the total it recorded in the 19-day lockdown between April 15 and May 3. In the second phase of the lockdown, Maharashtra recorded 11,627 Covid-19 cases.



State health minister Rajesh Tope has said the lockdown has helped restrict the spread of the disease.

The doubling rate — the number of days it takes for Covid-19 cases to double — has improved, he said. The state’s doubling rate is at 11.5 days, while Mumbai’s stands at 14 days.

