Home / India News / Maharashtra govt mandates free blood at state-run hospitals

Maharashtra govt mandates free blood at state-run hospitals

Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 74,408 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 12:26 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni, Mumbai

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI)

The health department of Maharashtra Government on Friday issued a notification to implement the facility of providing blood free of cost to the patients receiving treatment at all state-run hospitals from Saturday onwards.

On Thursday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope first made the announcement that blood will be provided free of cost at state-run hospitals from December 12.

On Thursday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope first made the announcement that blood will be provided free of cost at state-run hospitals from December 12.

In a tweet on Thursday, Tope had encouraged the people of the state to donate their blood.

“Against the backdrop of blood scarcity in the state, I and MP Supriyatai Sule at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan today appealed the citizens to donate their blood,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

