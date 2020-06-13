Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra govt testing fewer samples to keep Covid-19 numbers low, alleges Fadnavis

Maharashtra govt testing fewer samples to keep Covid-19 numbers low, alleges Fadnavis

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, however, on Saturday said that the state government has reduced the rates of Covid-19 tests conducted by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The government is trying to keep the number of Covid-19 positive cases low by testing lesser number of samples, the former Maharashtra chief minister said. (ANI PHOTO.)

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took a swipe at the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in the state and alleged that Maharashtra had the capacity to test 38,000 samples per day for coronavirus, but only 14,000 tests were being carried out so that the government could project lower statistics by testing fewer samples.

“Maharashtra has the capacity to test 38,000 samples per day for Covid-19, but only 14,000 tests are being conducted. Mumbai has the capacity to test 12,000 samples per day but only about 4,000 tests are happening,” Fadnavis alleged.

“The government is trying to keep the number of Covid-19 positive cases low by testing lesser number of samples,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.4 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai



Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, however, on Saturday said that the state government has reduced the rates of Covid-19 tests conducted by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200.



The health minister said the lowering of rates for the crucial tests would provide some relief to the common people. “Rs 2,200 will be charged for collecting the swabs through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals, while it would cost Rs 2,800 for collection of swabs from home. Earlier, the charges were Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,200 respectively,” he said.

The revised rates are the maximum these labs can charge. District collectors too, can negotiate with private labs to reduce the rates further, Tope said.

“If the private labs charge more than the prescribed upper limit, legal action would be taken against them,” he said, claiming that the new rates will be the lowest in the country.

At present, there are 91 labs in Maharashtra for Covid-19 testing and about four to five are also in the offing.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, crossed the one lakh-mark on Friday with 3,717 new cases and 127 deaths. On Saturday, the state recorded 3,427 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 1,04,568. The death toll too rose to 3,830 with 113 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai reported 69 deaths in the last 24 hours and at least 1,380 new Covid-19 cases.

The city’s total count of coronavirus positive cases now stand at 56,831 and the death toll is 2,113.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Embrace your heroes early on, Joy Bhattacharjya tells students
Jun 13, 2020 21:25 IST
Health ministry issues revised clinical management protocols for Covid-19 and spurt in cases
Jun 13, 2020 21:15 IST
Delhi: Man stabbed in front of 10-year-old daughter in north Delhi
Jun 13, 2020 21:13 IST
Undiscovered massive structures detected deep within Earth’s core
Jun 13, 2020 21:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.