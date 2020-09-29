Maharashtra govt will last full term, no mid-term polls: Sanjay Raut

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its five-year term, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday while ruling out possibility of mid-term elections in the state.

Raut told reporters that people of the state do not want polls now.

His comment came a day after Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said that “there will be no option if no combination works out”, while replying to a query on possibility of mid-term polls in the state.

“Nobody wants mid-term polls. But one also cannot figure out a solution to instability. Hence, something may happen one fine morning. All will try to see nothing happens But if no combination works out, then there will be no option,” Patil had told reporters, adding that no party wanted polls now.

Addressing media persons here, Raut sarcastically said the Election Commission, which announces poll schedule, might have given Patil “some responsibility” and the latter might be having more information in this regard.

“But I take Chandrakant Patil’s comments positively.

He said people of Maharashtra don’t want polls. I am also saying there should be no elections. Hence, the Thackeray government will run for five years and there will be no elections,” Raut said.

To a question about former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joining the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) after taking voluntary retirement last week, Raut said one has the right to join politics after resigning from service.

“We had no personal enmity with Pandey saheb, who was Bihar DGP. We were against the statements made against Mumbai Police while he was on the post. You don’t insult the Mumbai Police,” Raut said.

Pandey came under attack from leaders of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadai government after he sought a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death at a time when the Mumbai Police was investigating the matter.

“Now, the CBI is here (investing the matter). The entire country is waiting to see what the CBI does in this case. I think Pandey too should wait for some time,” the Sena chief spokesperson said.

He also asked news channels “which raised questions over Mumbai Polices probe” to now ask questions to the CBI.

The central agency has been probing the actors death for over a month now.

“Channels questioned us. They should now ask questions to the CBI, Pandey, Nitish Kumar,” he said, alleging the charges were part of a conspiracy to defame the Shiv Sena.

The CBI on Monday said it had not reached any conclusion in the death of Rajput and that all aspects are under investigation.

Asked whether the MVA government will not implement new farm laws, Raut said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding discussions on the issue with the NCP and Congress.

“It is being discussed at the government’s level. Let the government talk about it,” the Rajya Sabha member said and added the Sena had opposed the bills in Parliament during the monsoon session.

Raut, whose meeting with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis caused flutter last Saturday, said he will again meet the former chief minister to finalise the schedule for the latter’s interview (to Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’).

He also said no discussion was held between himself and Fadnavis on upcoming Bihar Assembly elections during that meeting.

“However, I expressed joy that a Maharashtra leader got charge of Bihar polls,” Raut recalled.

He said Sena workers from Bihar wanted to contest the Assembly polls in the eastern state and added he will hold discussions with CM Thackeray, who heads the party, on the issue.