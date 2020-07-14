Maharashtra has reported almost 75% fresh Covid cases after the state eased restrictions in June

Sections
Maharashtra has recorded 1,93,269 cases between June 1 and Monday (July 13), which work out to 74.07% of the total viral load.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:47 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The relaxations were given to open up commercial activities in a bid to revive the economy that has been battered by the viral outbreak. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra has reported around 75% of fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases after the state government announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in June in Red zones, which are the worst affected areas because of the viral outbreak.

The state has recorded 1,93,269 cases between June 1 and Monday (July 13), which work out to 74.07% of the total viral load.

Earlier, the state government had announced gradual relaxations in lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from end-March to contain the spread of the pandemic, from June 3 as part of its Mission Begin Again campaign.

The relaxations were given to open up commercial activities in a bid to revive the economy that has been battered by the viral outbreak.



Physical activities such as running, jogging, and cycling were allowed since June 3.

Markets, shops, except malls and shopping centres, were allowed to open from June 5 along with inter-district movement in the densely populated Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the state.

On June 8 onwards, private offices were allowed to function with 10% of their staff.

In Maharashtra, 19 civic bodies such as MMR, which has nine municipal corporations, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur are in Red zones.

The spike in the viral outbreak has forced several civic bodies to re-impose lockdown restrictions in a bid to flatten the viral curve.

Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, and Navi Mumbai, which are a part of MMR, have extended re-imposed lockdown restrictions until July 19.

Many of these municipal corporations had clamped lockdown restrictions afresh from early July.

Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, and Aurangabad municipal corporations have also re-imposed lockdown restrictions.

In the urban areas of Nashik, night curfew has been imposed from 7 pm to 5 am from July 2.

Districts such as Raigad and Latur have also announced lockdown restrictions, starting Wednesday (July 15).

Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Beed districts had also re-imposed lockdown restrictions for about eight to 10 days in early July.

“We have empowered the local administration such as municipal commissioners and district collectors to take necessary decisions to curb the viral outbreak. However, no decision has been taken to re-impose lockdown restrictions across the state,” said a state official, requesting anonymity.

On Monday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 positive case count rose to 2,60,924, including 6,497 and 1,05,637 fresh and active cases, respectively.

The death toll has climbed to 10,482, including 193 new fatalities.

At present, Maharashtra’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 4.02%.

