Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February

Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February

Many BJP leaders opposed, saying Goswami and Ranaut didn’t fit in the rules enacted for breach of privilege motion.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:41 IST

By Faisal Malik | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been accused of breach of privilege for alleged insults hurled at Maharashtra CM. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Maharashtra assembly has given about two months’ extension to the privilege committee to decide if Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut are guilty of breach of privilege. If found guilty, they can both face punishment, ranging from a warning to imprisonment. The panel will also ask them to state their side before taking any decision.

Ranaut is accused of “defaming Mumbai” after she likened Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and stated that she feared living in the city. Similar motion was initiated against Goswami for his alleged derogatory remarks against State chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On the second day of the State legislature’s ongoing session on Tuesday, Shiv Sena legislator Deepak Kesarkar, who heads the Assembly’s privileges committee, sought time till the last day of the budget session, likely to start in the second week of February. The request was approved by the lower house.

Also Read: Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik moves breach of privilege motion over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet

However, many BJP leaders opposed the motion, saying Goswami and Ranaut didn’t fit in the rules enacted for breach of privilege motion. Speaker Nana Patole, however, felt that the matter concerning the insult of the chief minister of the state should be taken seriously. The proposal for extension was passed in the assembly by voice vote.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
by HT Correspondent
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
by Faisal Malik | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Makers of Acharya give Kajal a warm welcome as she joins shoot
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
Government frees up hospital beds as Covid-19 cases drop in West Bengal
by Joydeep Thakur
46%of faculty in Indian colleges striving hard to manage teaching during Covid-19: QS report
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.