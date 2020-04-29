Maharashtra inches closer to 10,000

Mumbai Maharashtra inched closed to 10,000 Covid-19 cases with 597 new infections reported on Wednesday, taking the tally in the state worst hit by the contagion to 9,915.

The state also recorded the highest single-day death toll with 32 fatalities reported on Wednesday. The state health department said that the number of recoveries was also the highest with 205 people discharged on Wednesday.

Until now, 432 people have succumbed to the disease across the state. The number of recovered people stands at 1,593.

Mumbai continued to record the bulk of the state’s Covid-19 infections and deaths with 475 cases and 26 deaths reported on Wednesday. The city now has 6,644 cases and 270 deaths.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the state may plan to shift asymptomatic patients in Mumbai into home quarantine as per the revised guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He added that the doubling rate in Mumbai had improved from seven to 10 days. “The doubling rate in Mumbai has gone to 10 days, which is better than India’s doubling rate that stands at nine days now. The mortality rate has also reduced. Everybody is focused on Mumbai,” he said.

Tope said that institutional quarantine was being ramped up in Mumbai and assured that the state health department and the civic body was prepared for any spike. “We have taken the decision to use big grounds to set up beds for institutional quarantine. Oxygen line will be kept beside the beds. No matter how big the spike in Mumbai, we are preparing accordingly…As we say, hope for the best and prepare the worst,” he said.