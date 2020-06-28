Maharashtra likely to become biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on large scale: CM

Sections
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:49 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Mumbai Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM thanked people belonging to all religion for staying indoors amid Covid-19 crisis while many festivals have passed. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government will be inaugurate a centre for plasma therapy on Monday following which Maharashtra is likely to become the biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on a large scale.

“Tomorrow we will be inaugurating a centre for plasma therapy after this it is likely that we will be the biggest state to conduct plasma therapy at this level. Those who got cured shall come forward and donate plasma to fight this pandemic. With plasma therapy nearly 90 per cent patients are getting cured,” said Thackeray.

“Day after tomorrow we will be observing National Doctors’ Day. They are fighting for us, I offer my gratitude to them. Covid-19 is not over yet, we will tackle this issue together,” he added.

Further, he said that the process to waive off farm loans has been delayed due to the model code of conduct during local body elections and Covid-19 pandemic in Maharashtra.



“Now, we have decided to waive off loans of the remaining farmers,” he added.

Maharashtra CM thanked people belonging to all religion for staying indoors amid Covid-19 crisis while many festivals have passed.

“Soon we will have Ashadi Wari, I am attending this year’s Wari. I will pray to god Vitthal to get us out of this pandemic. I want to thank all Dahi Handi organisers, they have canceled this year’s Dahi Handi without even speaking about it to anybody,” said CM Thackeray.

“I have also requested all Ganpati Utsav organisers that this time, as a part of social duty they shall keep their Ganpati idol height four feet only and make sure social distancing is being followed. During the meeting all the organisers assured to follow the government’s directions,” he added.

