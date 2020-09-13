Sections
Maharashtra loses 13th tiger this year, sub-adult male killed in infighting in UPK sanctuary

Maharashtra loses 13th tiger this year, sub-adult male killed in infighting in UPK sanctuary

Forest officials suspect that the tiger which was about two years old, may have been killed by an 11-year-old tiger in search of territory.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumai

The carcass of the tiger was discovered on Saturday evening in the Umred Paoni Karhandla (UPK) Sanctuary. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra forest department found the decomposed carcass of a male sub-adult tiger at the Umred Paoni Karhandla (UPK) Sanctuary on Saturday evening, officials said Sunday.

This is the 13th tiger death in the state this year. Last year, the state recorded 18 deaths, 19 in 2018, and 21 in 2017.

Forest officials said they spotted the carcass at Wanoda beat of Kuhi wildlife range of the sanctuary around 8.30 pm during daily patrol. They suspect the tiger was killed three to four days ago.

Since it was already dark, the post-mortem was carried out on Sunday.



According to the post mortem report, the tiger died during an infighting (internecine fight) incident with another tiger.

“The tiger was approximately two years old and was one of three sub-adult cubs of dominant tigress T17 in UPK. Based on the bodily injuries and circumstantial evidence, we believe the tiger may have come in conflict with an 11-year-old adult tiger T22, whose movements we have documented in this area,” said Ravikiran Govekar, field director, Pench Tiger Reserve. UKP is located across Bhandara and Nagpur district, 60 km from Nagpur city.

“T22 was born in the UKP but dispersed to Bramhapuri, and may have now returned to this area in search of territory,” Govekar said.

