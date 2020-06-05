Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra man allegedly shoots himself accidentally believing gun to be fake

Maharashtra man allegedly shoots himself accidentally believing gun to be fake

The victim was partying at a neighbour’s house when the incident took place.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 15:20 IST

By Anamika Gharat | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Thane

According to the police witnesses saw the victim shoot himself. (HT Photo/Representative)

A 28 year old resident of Maharashtra’s Thane district is alleged to have taken his own life on Wednesday afternoon by accidentally firing a pistol assuming it to be a fake. The incident was reported from Shahpur in Thane during a neighbourhood party. The Shahapur Police have filed a case against the victim’s neighbour, Bharat Shere, for illegal possession of a pistol.

The deceased, Sidhesh Jangam and his father Prakash Jangam were partying at their neighbour Bharat Shere’s house to celebrate another neighbour Arman Nachre’s wife’s birthday. After having alcohol, the men, with few other neighbours, were playing cards.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

“Around 4pm in the afternoon, Shere headed towards his bedroom and Prakash Jangam went home. This is when Sidhesh noticed a gun lying in the house and assuming it to be a fake one, he held it near his forehead and happened to press the trigger accidentally,” said G Adhav, senior police inspector from Shahapur police station.

There were five others in the room when the incident took place and the police have taken statements of these eyewitnesses as well.



After the firing, Nachre panicked and called Prakash Jangam back, who found blood oozing out of his son, Sidhesh’s head and nose, following which police were alerted.

“We noticed the pistol and two live cartridges lying near Sidhesh’s body. He was taken to the government hospital, however the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” added Adhav.

Based on a complaint filed by Prakash Jangam, a case was filed against Shere under section 304 of the Indian penal code (IPC) at Shahapur police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot ties Safa in under 30 seconds, shares video
Jun 05, 2020 15:49 IST
Sensex rallies 306.54 points to end at 34,287.24, Nifty jumps 113.05 points to 10,142.15
Jun 05, 2020 15:46 IST
Actor Rajesh Kareer asks Good Samaritans to stop giving him more money
Jun 05, 2020 15:41 IST
Bentley to cut 1,000 UK jobs to contain fallout from coronavirus crisis
Jun 05, 2020 15:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.