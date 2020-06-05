Maharashtra man allegedly shoots himself accidentally believing gun to be fake

According to the police witnesses saw the victim shoot himself. (HT Photo/Representative)

A 28 year old resident of Maharashtra’s Thane district is alleged to have taken his own life on Wednesday afternoon by accidentally firing a pistol assuming it to be a fake. The incident was reported from Shahpur in Thane during a neighbourhood party. The Shahapur Police have filed a case against the victim’s neighbour, Bharat Shere, for illegal possession of a pistol.

The deceased, Sidhesh Jangam and his father Prakash Jangam were partying at their neighbour Bharat Shere’s house to celebrate another neighbour Arman Nachre’s wife’s birthday. After having alcohol, the men, with few other neighbours, were playing cards.

“Around 4pm in the afternoon, Shere headed towards his bedroom and Prakash Jangam went home. This is when Sidhesh noticed a gun lying in the house and assuming it to be a fake one, he held it near his forehead and happened to press the trigger accidentally,” said G Adhav, senior police inspector from Shahapur police station.

There were five others in the room when the incident took place and the police have taken statements of these eyewitnesses as well.

After the firing, Nachre panicked and called Prakash Jangam back, who found blood oozing out of his son, Sidhesh’s head and nose, following which police were alerted.

“We noticed the pistol and two live cartridges lying near Sidhesh’s body. He was taken to the government hospital, however the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” added Adhav.

Based on a complaint filed by Prakash Jangam, a case was filed against Shere under section 304 of the Indian penal code (IPC) at Shahapur police station.