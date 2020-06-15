Sections
Maharashtra man tests Covid+ve days after marriage; bride, 63 others quarantined

The man was tested for Covid-19 before his marriage and the report had returned negative. His samples tested positive after the wedding.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 21:23 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Palghar (Maharashtra)

A district official said the bride and 63 others who attended the ceremony were quarantined after the groom tested Covid-19 positive. (ANI / Representative Photo )

A 22-year-old man who got married three days ago tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday leading to the bride and 63 others who attended the function being quarantined in Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said.

Jawhar Tehsildar Santosh Shinde said the man is a laboratory assistant.

“He got tested before marriage and the report had returned negative. However, his samples tested positive after marriage. The bride and 63 others who attended the ceremony have been quarantined,” he told PTI.

Palghar currently has 1,911 COVID-19 cases and 61 people have died of the infection so far.



