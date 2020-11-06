Maharashtra may reopen schools from November 23: State education minister

Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday a proposal to reopen schools, which have been shut since March amid the coronavirus pandemic, for the students of Class 9 to Class 12 have been sent to the state government (ANI Twitter)

Maharashtra’s school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday a proposal to reopen schools, which have been shut since March amid the coronavirus pandemic, for the students of Class 9 to Class 12 have been sent to the state government, according to news agency ANI.

“We have proposed before the state government to restart classes in schools for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12 from November 23. Also, we have proposed that exams of Class 10 and Class 12 should be conducted in May, instead of February or March,” Varsha Gaikwad was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) usually conducts the examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in February and March. Which has not been possible this year owing to schools being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaikwad said that holding exams in May becomes crucial because students living in rural areas won’t be able to reach their examination centres due to the heavy monsoon that ensues every year in the months of June, July and August in the state. She also mentioned that since students have not been able to attend physical classes this year, her priority is to get them back to their classrooms before they sit for their board exams. Keeping this in mind a decision has been taken to reopen schools from November 23, for Class 9 through 12, to help students prepare for their board exams, she said.

Maharashtra’s proposal to postpone the board exams comes on the heels of a similar decision by Gujarat to re-schedule these exams in the state to May. Elsewhere in the country, states have slowly started opening up schools for high school students before their board exams begin.

Andhra Pradesh too began holding physical classes from November 2 for Class 9 and Class 10 students in both government and private schools all over the state, after a long gap of seven months.

Odisha too was scheduled to reopen its schools for classes 9 to 12 after November 15, but on Friday the school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced that the government will be switching back to online classes due to the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

He added that the rapid spread of infections in Andhra Pradesh schools after students went back to classes on Monday also contributed to the decision.