Maharashtra may report a downward Covid-19 trend after mid-September: State health minister

State officials said there was a surge in Covid-19 cases in May following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since end-March to contain the spread of the contagion. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope has said that the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak could report a downward trend after mid-September.

He said the state is experiencing a peak of the contagion, whose duration is difficult to predict.

“Maharashtra is in the middle of a peak of Covid-19 cases. However, it’s difficult to predict how long it will last. The pandemic situation is under control in Malegaon, Mumbai’s Dharavi slums, and Aurangabad. In most places, the spread appears to have plateaued. Now, a downward trend is expected after the middle of September,” Tope told media persons on Tuesday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray echoed Tope and said though the peak is being reported in some parts of the state, it is yet to occur in other parts.

He urged state authorities to be on their guard and to ensure there is no overcrowding during the upcoming 10-day annual Ganesh Utsav that starts from Saturday (August 22).

CM Thackeray held a meeting with district officials on Tuesday and directed them to ensure that overcrowding is avoided during the Ganesh Utsav.

State officials said there was a surge in Covid-19 cases in May following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, which were imposed since end-March to contain the spread of the contagion.

They are anticipating a similar trend of the viral outbreak because of the Ganesh Utsav.

Also read: MSRTC to set up petrol pumps to overcome losses due to Covid-19 crisis

“In this fight against Covid-19, some places have reached their peak, while some are reaching the peak. The measures adopted until now should be implemented effectively further and without any laxity,” Thackeray was quoted in a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The CM has also urged the community Ganpati puja organisers to implement the guidelines issued by the state home department.

“There will not be any procession, as per the guidelines. All precautions must be taken to avoid overcrowding. It is the utmost importance to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 is prevented,” the statement added.

Maharashtra has reported 6,15,447 Covid-19 cases to date, including 1,56,608 active cases.

Pune, which has reported 1,34,913 Covid-19 cases, is the worst-affected district in the state.

While Mumbai has been reporting a flattening of the viral curve over the past month.

The city has reported 1,30,410 Covid-19 cases so far, including 17,693 active ones.