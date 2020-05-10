Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad cured of Covid-19, thanks doctors and medical staff

Sections
The Maharashtra minister was admitted to hospital after he complained of breathing problems in the month of April.

Updated: May 10, 2020 17:11 IST

By Megha Pol | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Thane

Jitendra Awhad is believed to have contracted the disease from a police officer. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Maharashtra housing minister Jitendra Awhad, who had tested positive for Covid 19 in April, is now recovered and discharged from the hospital. He tweeted about his wellbeing on Sunday and thanked the hospital staff for taking good care of him. Awhad also said he will be back on the field in a month.

“I also would like to thank the hospital staff including nurses, ward boys, doctors and other employees for all that they have done for me and I will be indebted to them all my life,” one of his tweets said.

Awhad was the first minister to get infected from the virus in the state after he came in contact with a coronavirus infected police officer from Mumbra during his routine food distribution drives. Along with Awhad, 14 members of his staff and an ex-NCP MP and his wife, too, had tested positive.

Awhad first tested negative in the second week of April, though after a week on April 21, he was admitted to a private hospital in Mulund for breathing problems.



Awhad in his tweet said, “My fight with Covid-19, going on for the last few days, is finally a success. I have now recovered and will be going home today. I will be back in a month with the same enthusiasm to work for the people of my state.”

He added that he has been advised one month’s rest by the doctors after which he will resume work. He also asked his supporters and party workers not to meet him during this period as per the doctors’ advice.

