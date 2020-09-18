Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut tests Covid-19 positive

Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut tests Covid-19 positive

Raut is the ninth minister in the MVA government to test positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Mumbai

Nitin Raut during the swearing ceremony at Shivaji Park, Dadar in Mumbai on November 28, 2019. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said he has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the ninth member of the state cabinet to contract the infection.

Raut (63), who is also the working president of the state Congress, tweeted about his diagnosis.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. I would request all those who had come in contact with me to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure,” he said.

Raut is the ninth minister in the MVA government to test positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, ministers Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (PWD), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS-rural development) and Vishwajit Kadam (MoS-cooperation) had tested positive for Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Sep 18, 2020 12:18 IST
PM dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation, inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar
Sep 18, 2020 13:13 IST
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Sep 18, 2020 12:57 IST
LIVE: Discussion on Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill underway
Sep 18, 2020 12:32 IST

latest news

Young medics take to poetry, music to battle Covid-19 work stress
Sep 18, 2020 13:12 IST
Oppose 3 bills related to agriculture sector in Rajya Sabha: Kejriwal
Sep 18, 2020 13:09 IST
IPL 2020: Five big records that could be made this season
Sep 18, 2020 13:16 IST
Ghaziabad: SC/ST hostel to stay; UP’s first detention centre to come up in another location
Sep 18, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.