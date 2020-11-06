Sections
Maharashtra minister urges people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali

Though the state government has not taken any decision to ban firecrackers this Diwali, it has appealed to the people to keep it cracker-free.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 10:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The guidelines have also banned organising culture programs at public platforms. (HT Photo)

The Maharashtra government has banned public cultural functions during the Diwali festival and has also appealed to people to not burst firecrackers to avoid the pollution that causes respiratory ailments amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The state home department issued guidelines in this respect on Thursday evening.

Though the state government has not taken any decision to ban firecrackers this Diwali, it has appealed to the people to keep it cracker-free. State health minister Rajesh Tope appealed to the people to keep the celebration pollution free and has also said that the government may take a decision over banning crackers in next few days. The guidelines issued by the home department too have made an appeal on the similar lines.

“The people recovered from Covid-19 infection may suffer again due to the air pollution emerging out of bursting of the crackers. To avoid it, people should restrain from bursting them. Instead, the festival of light should be celebrated by lighting diyas in big numbers,” the advisory says.

The guidelines have also banned organising culture programs at public platforms. It has said that the programs, typically musical programs early morning on the first day of Diwali may be telecast through cable TV, Facebook or any other online platform. The government has also recommended organising health related events like blood donation camps, awareness programs instead of cultural events.

“We have been issuing the guidelines for every big festival including Ganpati, Eid, Navratri during the Covid-19 pandemic and have banned public gathering during these festivals. Though the curve of the infection is on a descending limb, there is always a fear of a second wave of it, more so if the protocols are not followed by the people. The guidelines are part of government efforts to prevent the second wave,” said an official from the home department.

