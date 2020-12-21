Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad

Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad

The decision was taken at a high level meeting called by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. It was taken as a precautionary measures considering a mutation of the coronavirus infection found in Britain, which is believed to spread faster than its previous strains. Thackeray said they have to be vigilant for the next 15 days.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 18:53 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The curfew will be effective in all the cities (municipal corporation areas) across the state from 11 pm till 6am. (FILE PHOTO.)

In a major move, the Maharashtra government has decided to impose a seven-hour night curfew from Tuesday for the next 15 days till January 5. The curfew will be effective in all the cities (municipal corporation areas) across the state from 11 pm till 6am. It has also decided to keep all travellers coming from Europe and Middle-Eastern countries in institutional quarantine for 14 days and other travellers will be asked to home quarantine from today onwards.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting called by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. It was taken as a precautionary measures considering a mutation of the coronavirus infection found in Britain, which is believed to spread faster than its previous strains. Thackeray said they have to be vigilant for the next 15 days.

He directed the state government officials to remain on alert and ensure strict inspection of international travellers at the airports.

“The travellers coming from European and Middle-Eastern countries should be kept in institutional quarantine facilities from today. Their RT-PCR tests should be conducted on the 5th or 7th day and they will be allowed to go home after completion of the quarantine period. The municipal commissioners have been directed to develop institutional quarantine facilities at hotels or by developing temporary facilities close to airports,” directed the chief minister.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Modi to release next tranche of PM-Kisan, chat with farmers virtually on Christmas
by Zia Haq
Suvendu Adhikari meets Bengal Speaker, says resignation as MLA accepted
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Coronavirus claims six more lives in Himachal
by HT Correspondent
Himachal panchayat polls to be held in three phases in January
by HT Correspondent
Delhi school events: Success Day held at Maharaja Agarsain School
by HT Correspondent
BJP, Congress draw strategies for panchayat polls in Himachal
by Gaurav Bisht
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.