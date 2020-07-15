Maharashtra past 2.75 lakh mark with nearly 8k new Covid cases, Mumbai dashes hopes by posting over 1,000

People stand in a queue for their screening at a camp set up for the Covid-19 testing inside a temple in Mumbai. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra has recorded nearly 8,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the overall state Coved tally to 2,75,640 including 10,928 deaths of which 233 casualties were reported in the last 24 hours. The data released by the state health department also notes that 3,606 patients were discharged in the corresponding period to take the total number of recorded recoveries to 1,52,613.

The state’s recovery rate is also reported to have reached 55.37%, while the case fatality rate is at 3.96%, according to the latest figures.

Currently, the state had a total of 1,11, 801 active cases of coronavirus and 7,08,373 people were in home quarantine apart from 43,315 people who were in institutional quarantine, the official data added.

Out of Mahrashtra’s 7,975 fresh cases, Mumbai recorded 1,374, dashing the hopes triggered by reporting of less than 1000 cases in the metropolis on Tuesday. The city also recorded 62 new fatalities to take the death toll to 5,467.

Mumbai, with an updated tally of 96,474 cases on Wednesday, continues to be the worst-affected district in the state, followed by Thane—67,360, Pune--44,202, Palghar—10,462, Raigad--9604, Aurangabad—8821, Nashik—7932 and Jalgaon—6576.