Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra Police adds 150 new Covid-19 cases in 48 hours, another cop dies

Maharashtra Police adds 150 new Covid-19 cases in 48 hours, another cop dies

Barely three days ago, on Thursday, three more Maharashtra Police personnel had died of the infectious disease.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Saturday that bravery awards will be given to policemen working in the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, during a visit to Solapur district. (PTI PHOTO.)

One policeman succumbed to the infectious Covid-19 disease in the last 48 hours, taking the death toll in the Maharashtra Police to 57, officials said on Sunday.

With 150 new coronavirus infections detected in the force over a period of two days, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 4,666 and is inching closer to the 5,000-mark.

Barely three days ago, on Thursday, three more Maharashtra Police personnel had died of the infectious disease.

ALSO READ | 3 more cops die of Covid-19 in Maharashtra, force’s death toll climbs to 54



Till date, nearly 3,400 police personnel have been cured and discharged and another 900-odd more security personnel are undergoing treatment for the pathogen.



Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Saturday that bravery awards will be given to policemen working in the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, during a visit to Solapur district.

The minister was reviewing the law and order situation in the district in view of the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations next week.

“The Maharashtra Police have done a good job working in the frontline. They will be given bravery awards for their work,” Deshmukh, who was accompanied by state health minister Rajesh Tope, said.

ALSO READ | In highest single-day surge, Pune’s coronavirus count crosses 20,000-mark

Deshmukh also indicated that families of police personnel dying of the deadly pathogen will get Rs 65 lakh assistance and they can stay in their official quarters till the deceased’s date of retirement in the normal course.

He said there are dedicated Covid Care hospitals in each district for police personnel.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the government will also conduct antigen tests, which give results in an hour, giving priority to frontline Covid-19 workers.

The Maharashtra government has also decided to undertake rapid antibody tests, which will help find out whether a person has contracted Covid-19, the minister said. Tope added the district administration has been asked to increase the number of isolation beds in most districts.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP’s Covid 19 recovery rate at 68% against national average of 58.5%, 606 new cases on Sunday
Jun 28, 2020 17:12 IST
Global Covid-19 cases hit 10 million as pandemic gains momentum
Jun 28, 2020 17:11 IST
BHU Recruitment 2020: 479 teaching and Group ‘A’ vacancies notified, apply before July 31
Jun 28, 2020 17:11 IST
How Germany paved the way for other football leagues in Europe
Jun 28, 2020 17:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.