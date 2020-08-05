Maharashtra: Police inspector succumbs to Covid-19, takes overall state police toll to 108

A police inspector Azam Patel (52) died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection at Saifee Hospital on Wednesday night, as the cumulative toll in Maharashtra Police climbed to 108.

Azam’s father Yusuf Patel, who was admitted to a government-run hospital in Pune, had died of Covid-19 two days ago.

Azam did not suffer from any comorbidity and was physically fit. He was admitted to Saifee Hospital about a week ago since he was suffering from a fever, said a police official.

Soon, he tested Covid-19 positive, and two days ago his oxygen level started dipping, following which he was put on a ventilator support, said Sukhlal Varpe, a senior inspector, Worli police station.

Azam, who was posted at Worli police station, was transferred to the State Intelligence Department (SID) about seven months ago.

He had worked in several units of Mumbai Police’s crime branch for over 10 years.

He was also posted with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for three years.

He had also worked in several police stations in south Mumbai, the official added.

Azam is survived by his wife, son and daughter, and mother, who live in a government accommodation at Tardeo.