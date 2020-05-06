Maharashtra prepares for spike in Covid-19 cases, seeks Central facilities in state

Maharashtra government has requested the Indian Army, Navy, Union Ministry of Railways, Mumbai Port Trust and other central agencies to provide their hospitals and other establishments to arrange for more beds, as it makes preparations to deal with a likely spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state.

The preparations are being put in place, a day before the country launches its biggest evacuation plan to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals, who have been stranded abroad due to the Covid-19 outbreak, by 64 flights, including seven to Mumbai, and two naval ships. All international flights to the country have been suspended since March 22 due to the pandemic.

Maharashtra, which tops the list with the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 15,525 as of Tuesday, is pulling out all stops to arrange more hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) beds if there is a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

“We’ve asked the central agencies, especially Railways, Army, Navy and Mumbai Port Trust, to provide their hospitals and other establishments in Mumbai, Pune and other major cities and towns in the state to arrange for more hospital and ICU beds, if there is a spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases. Among the central agencies, Army and Railways have the highest landholding in the state,” said a senior state government official, requesting anonymity.

“The central government has decided to bring back stranded Indian nationals from foreign countries. The central government has also relaxed lockdown restrictions from Monday. This may lead to a further rise in Covid-19 positive cases. The Centre has also predicted that it’s expecting a spike in May. We’re making these preparations in light of these developments,” he added.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding talks with higher authorities, while state chief secretary Ajoy Mehta has been entrusted with the responsibility to implement the policy measures.

Covid-19 facilities are in place in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course, Nehru Science Centre, Nehru Planetarium, Goregaon Exhibition Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex, etc; as the city has emerged as the epicentre of the viral outbreak across the country at 9,945 cases till Tuesday.

Municipal commissioners and district collectors across Maharashtra are also working on making additional medical facilities available in their respective areas.