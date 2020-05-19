Maharashtra records 19,561 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 13 days

Monday was the second consecutive day, when over 2,000 fresh cases registered in Maharashtra. (ANI)

Maharashtra has recorded 19,561 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases in the last 13 days and an average of around 1,500 new cases daily.

The state government has decided to continue with a majority of the restrictions in red zones in lockdown 4.0, which came into effect from Monday and will be in place till May 31, as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced that relaxations at this stage would not be allowed in view of the daily spike in Covid-19 positive cases.

Monday was the second consecutive day, when over 2,000 fresh cases registered in the state at 2,033. On Sunday, the state reported the highest single-day spike at 2,347 new Covid-19 positive cases.

Maharashtra has recorded 35,000 Covid-19 positive cases within 18 days after it breached the 10,000 mark on April 30. The state took 53 days to record its first 10,000 cases.

Maharashtra has recorded 35,058 Covid-19 positive cases to date, of which 25,392 are still active, said the state health officials.

State health minister Rajesh Tope predicted that Maharashtra might experience a peak in Covid-19 positive cases in end-June.

“All the predictions about the rise in cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra haven’t come true, but the numbers are rising and the peak is yet to come. Going by the mathematical predictions, the actual peak is likely to come by end-June. The number of cases in Mumbai is likely to increase four times. We’ve to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” Tope said.

However, state health officials said that the peak could occur after 14 days when the fifth incubation period would be completed.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said, “We’ll have to wait for another 14-day incubation cycle to complete (by May 31). The spike is likely to come under control and gradually decline. But, if it doesn’t reduce by then, it may lead to a community transmission stage.”

“The state has not reached the community transmission stage yet, as there’s no exponential growth in Covid-19 positive cases,” he added.

Maharashtra is experiencing a significant rise in Covid-19 positive cases since May 6, as it has been reporting over 1,000 cases on a daily basis.

In the first 18 days of May, the state has reported 24,588 cases, while in April its tally stood at 10,201.

Maharashtra was reporting around 500 Covid-19 positive cases daily between April 19 and 30.

On March 9, the state reported the first Covid-19 positive case and it took 30 days to cross the 1,000 mark.

The death toll also breached 1,200, as 51 Covid-19 related fatalities were reported on Monday. Of them, 23 were in Mumbai, eight each in Navi Mumbai and Pune, Jalgaon (3), two each in Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, and one each in Palghar and Bhiwandi. A Covid-19 patient from Bihar also died in Mumbai on Monday.

So far, the state has reported 1,249 Covid-19 related deaths.

Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, also recorded the second-highest single-day spike with 1,185 cases on Monday. The country’s financial hub has reported 21,335 cases so far.

On Sunday, the city had recorded 1,595 cases, the single-day highest spike so far.

Mumbai has reported 757 Covid-19 related deaths, including 23 on Monday.

The mortality rate of the state, however, has come down to 3.62% (1,198 deaths) on Sunday from 7.41% (148 cases) on April 13. However, it is still higher than the national mortality rate of 3.15% (3,029 deaths) till Sunday, according to the state medical education department.

On Monday, 749 patients recovered, as the overall count rose to 8,437.

The doubling rate in the state has improved 11.1 days from 10 days said Dr. Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, state health department.