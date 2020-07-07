Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra records 37,228 Covid-19 cases and 1,020 deaths in 6 days

Maharashtra records 37,228 Covid-19 cases and 1,020 deaths in 6 days

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 5,368 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, as the tally rose to 2,11,987, even though the single-day count was relatively lower than the daily trend since July 1.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 13:30 IST

By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Healthcare workers wearing PPE kits examine the residents at a coronavirus testing camp, inside a building compound, in Mumbai. (ANI)

Maharashtra has recorded 37,228 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases since July 1, as compared to 302, 10,196, 57,157 and 1,02,172 in March, April, May, and June, respectively, amid projection that a peak is likely to occur later in July in the country’s worst-hit state as far as the pandemic is concerned.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 5,368 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, as the tally rose to 2,11,987, even though the single-day count was relatively lower than the daily trend since July 1.

The state had recorded the following single-day positive cases in the past week: 5,537 (July 1); 6,330 (July 2); 6,364 (July 3); 7,074 (July 4); and 6,555 (July 5).

State health department officials said that Monday’s figure is an aberration, and they expect a surge in the daily count for the next few days.



“The daily rise in Covid-19 positive cases was lower on Monday. But, this cannot be construed as a defining trend, unless the graph sustains for a longer period. Besides, the viral outbreak is growing in the densely congested Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and other areas. A surge is expected by end-July and then there is a likelihood of flattening of the Covid-19 curve,” said a health department official, requesting anonymity.

On Monday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 related death toll crossed 9,000 after 204 fresh fatalities were reported. The current toll stands at 9,026 and the case fatality rate (CFR) is 4.26%.

Data showed that the state has reported 1,020 deaths in the past six days as against 10, 449, 1,827 and 5,638 in March, April, May, and June, respectively.

A day-wise break-up in July showed that on July 1, 198 deaths were recorded; followed by 125 (July 2); 198 (July 3); 295 (July 4); and 151 (July 5).

State health commissioner Dr. Anup Kumar Yadav said the authorities’ primary focus is to keep the Covid-19 related deaths under check.

The state government has set up a task force in every district, comprising expert doctors, to attend to critical Covid-19 patients in rural areas, especially those with comorbid conditions.

“We have changed clinical guidelines, have set up a task force in every district, where expert doctors, epidemiologists, and virologists are available to attend to Covid-19 patients in rural areas suffering from comorbid conditions,” said Yadav.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 related recovery rate is over 54%, including 3,522 patients who were discharged on Monday after being cured of the viral infection.

Altogether, 1,15,262 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the state after they have recovered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not using face masks should be considered anti-social, says Nobel laureate
Jul 07, 2020 14:27 IST
Cyclone relief: TMC pulls up workers after corruption allegation
Jul 07, 2020 14:20 IST
Dior strikes gold as Paris fashion makes mixed virtual debut
Jul 07, 2020 14:19 IST
Dil Bechara trailer beats Avengers Endgame for most YouTube likes in 24 hrs
Jul 07, 2020 14:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.