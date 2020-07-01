Maharashtra records 5,537 Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 1.8 lakh

Health workers in protective gear conduct a door-to-door check-up of residents of Savitri Bai Phule Chawl in Mumba i’s Malad area to detect Covid-19. (ANI)

A day after recording less than 5,000 cases, Maharashtra reported 5,537 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday to take the tally to 1,80,298, the state health department said.

Out of the 5,537 new cases, 1,487 were from Mumbai where the tally has gone up to 79,145. Between Friday and Monday the state recorded more than 5,000 cases for four straight days.

There were 198 casualties that took the death toll in the state to 8,053. Seventy five of the deaths were in Mumbai where Covid-19 casualties touched 4,631.

A total of 2,243 people were declared to have recovered on Wednesday boosting the number of recoveries to 93,154.

The rising Covid-19 numbers continued to hit Maharashtra Police badly with the death toll in the force climbing to 60 on Wednesday as one more policeman succumbed to the disease. At least, 77 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of active cases in the force to 1,015, the police department said in a statement.

Out of the 60 victims, 38 were from the Mumbai Police.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police imposed prohibitory orders in the city under Section 144 of the CrPC in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus disease. The order will remain in force till July 15.

Amid the soaring Covid-19 tally in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed special prayers at the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur early in the morning on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

He prayed for making Maharashtra and the world free from Covid-19 and healthy life for one and all.