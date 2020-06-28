Maharashtra records highest single day Covid-19 spike for the 4th straight day with 5,493 new case

Maharashtra has recorded the highest single day Covid 19 spike for the fourth straight day with 5,493 new cases reported on Sunday, according to the state health department. The total number of coronavirus infections in the state has now reached 1,64,626 including 7,429 casualties, 156 of those were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 86,575 have recovered so far including 2,330 on Sunday. The state has also conducted 9,23,502 tests to detect coronavirus patients.

Maharashtra has been setting a new record for daily cases for since Thursday, when 4,841 new Covid-19 cases were recorded. The figures on Friday-5,024 infections—overtook Thursday tally and on Saturday the state created a new grim record by registering 5318 new infections.

The cases in Mumbai, however have registered a marginal decline over the last two days. 1, 287 new cases were reported in the Maximum City taking the cumulative toll to 75,539 including 4,371 deaths. 87 casualties were recorded in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin said.

On Saturday, Mumbai had posted 1,402 new cases.

Maharashtra Police adds 150 new Covid-19 cases in 48 hours, another cop dies

Earlier today, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had hinted at providing more relaxations in the restrictions after June 30, when the fifth phase of lockdown and the first phase of Unlock 1 ends. However, he ruled out complete withdrawal of lockdown restrictions. He even pointed out incidents of violations of restrictions in some of the worst-hit cities by the virus and said the implementation of lockdown measures was largely dependent on people.

“I have been getting requests from a few civic authorities for the permission for imposing stricter lockdown owing to the rising numbers. There are cases of violations of the curbs in some cities like Mumbai, Pune and even in rural areas,” Thackeray said during his live cast on Facebook.

He said unless the residents abided by the current norms and curbs, the state will be left with little choice but to go for a stricter lockdown again to contain the rise of coronavirus cases.

Thackeray also predicted a spike in infections in the next few weeks more activities are allowed and added that the state government was ready to meet the challenge by having augmented its health infrastructure, which he claimed was at par with “national and international” levels.

Maharashtra government has received permission for the use of remdesivir and favipiravin, the antiviral drugs, and they will be made available to people free of cost once the adequate stock has been procured, he added.