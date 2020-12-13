Sections
Home / India News / Maharashtra-registered car found abandoned in ditch in UP’s Hardoi with dummy in driver’s seat

Maharashtra-registered car found abandoned in ditch in UP’s Hardoi with dummy in driver’s seat

The car which is said to be owned by a youth in Mumbai was found from the ditch on Shahjahanpur highway under Shahabad Kotwali area, police said, adding that a dummy made out of a blanket with a cap and socks was found from the driver’s seat.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 00:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Hardoi (UP)

According to ASP Kapil Dev Singh, the car’s registration number is from Maharashtra. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

A car bearing a number plate with registration from Maharashtra was found on Saturday lying in a ditch here under suspicious circumstances with a dummy in the driver’s seat, police said.

The car which is said to be owned by a youth in Mumbai was found from the ditch on Shahjahanpur highway under Shahabad Kotwali area, police said, adding that a dummy made out of a blanket with a cap and socks was found from the driver’s seat.

It looks as if an attempt had been made to set the car on fire, police said.

According to ASP Kapil Dev Singh, the car’s registration number is from Maharashtra and belongs to one Vishal of Navi Mumbai who had informed the police about the disappearance of the the car along with his brother.

A forensic team has been rushed to the spot for a thorough investigation and all angles are being looked into the probe, the ASP added.

