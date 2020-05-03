Sections
Covid-19 lockdown 3.0: Maharashtra relaxes rules; liquor shops to open in Mumbai, Pune

The containment zones in such areas, including Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Malegoan, will not get any of these relaxations, a decision that is in line with the central government’s Friday order.

Updated: May 03, 2020 17:47 IST

By Surendra P Gangan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Traffic passes in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) train station in Mumbai, India. (Bloomberg)

The Maharashtra government allowed the functioning of standalone liquor shops in coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-affected Mumbai and Pune -- both in red zones --- on Sunday. According to a government notification, standalone shops selling non-essential items will operate in red zones.

Construction activities in all red zone districts will be allowed, provided workers are available on site.

The state will allow just five non-essential shops in each lane, according to news agency ANI. The numbers of essential shops are not restricted, it reported.



According to a home ministry official, liquor shops will open across all three zones --- red, orange and green -- across India. But only standalone liquor shops will function; such shops in malls will continue to be closed.

Shops selling liquor and tobacco products will ensure six-feet distance between two people and not allow more than five people at a time. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka and tobacco in public places is not allowed.

Also, in red zones, all malls and market complexes within city limits will be closed, but those selling essential items are exempt, according to the fresh federal guidelines on Friday. All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes --- irrespective of whether they are selling essential or non-essential items --- are allowed, but social distancing is a must.

