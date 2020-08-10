Maharashtra reports 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19, death toll crosses 18k

Sections
Maharashtra’s death toll in the pandemic crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities, 46 of which were in Mumbai.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 21:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussaiin, Hindustan Times New Delhi

BMC medical staff conducts the Integen Test of BMC employees at Khumbhar Wada in Mumbai on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

A total of 9,181 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Monday took Maharashtra’s tally to 5,24,513, the state health department said.

Out of the 9,181 fresh cases, 925 cases were from Mumbai which now has a tally of 1,24,307.

Maharashtra’s death toll in the pandemic crossed the 18,000-mark with 293 new fatalities, 46 of which were in Mumbai. The death toll now stands at 18,050.

On Monday, 6,711 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,58,421, the health department said.



Maharashtra currently has 1,47,735 active cases of Covid-19, including 19,172 in Mumbai.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh mark on Saturday with the highest single-day spike of 12,822 new Covid-19. The state added one lakh cases of Covid-19 in 10 days between July 29 and August 9.

The state continues to be the one with the highest tally of Covid-19 9 in the country and accounts for almost one-fourth of the country’s tally of 22,15,074 cases.

