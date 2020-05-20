Maharashtra reports highest single-day recovery of Covid-19 patients, 1,202 discharged

Sections
The recovery rate in the state is at 25.95% and 9,639 people have been discharged to date.

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:04 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai Maharshtra

State health department officials have also attributed the increase in the number of recovered patients to the revised discharge protocol. (ANI)

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported its highest single-day recovery of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients, as 1,202 were discharged from various hospitals across the state.

The recovery rate in the state is at 25.95% and 9,639 people have been discharged to date.

State health minister Rajesh Tope took heart from the impressive recovery rate and appealed to the public that Covid-19 is a curable disease, if patients are treated on time.

“The highest number of people was discharged on Tuesday. Around 10,000 people have been discharged so far. The recovery rate is around 26%. There is nothing to worry even if you test Covid-19 positive,” the minister told the public in a Facebook Live interaction on Tuesday evening.



State health department officials have also attributed the increase in the number of recovered patients to the revised discharge protocol.

The new policy, which was announced last Friday, stated that patients who are mild, very mild, or asymptomatic can be discharged after 10 days from hospitals and if they are not running body temperature for three consecutive days. A patient is advised to remain in isolation at home for seven days after being discharged from a hospital. The new policy has done away with conducting a fresh round of tests before a patient is discharged.

Maharashtra has 51% and 16% of patients with asymptomatic very mild and mild symptoms, respectively, according to the data provided by the state medical education and drugs department.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2,127 new Covid-19 positive cases, as the overall tally rose to 37,136.

The state health department officials said that reconciliation of figures with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is in the works, and that has led to a discrepancy in the tally between Maharashtra and ICMR.

Maharashtra also reported 76 fresh Covid-19 related fatalities on Tuesday, as the toll rose to 1,325. However, 32 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, while the rest (44) occurred between April 30 and May 16, health officials said.

Of the new Covid-19 positive cases, Mumbai again topped with 1,411, as the country’s worst-hit city’s count went up to 22,746. While Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune recorded 112, 122 and 139 new cases, respectively.

The state has added 21,020 Covid-19 positive cases, or 56% of the total cases, in the last 14 days, as it has been recording over 1,000 cases daily. Maharashtra has also reported over 2,000 cases for three days in a row. The state has reported an average of 1,500 cases daily since May 6.

However, health officials have denied that Maharashtra has reached the community transmission stage because they argued that there has not been an exponential rise in Covid-19 positive cases.

